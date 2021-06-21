You can take a GO train from Toronto to Niagara falls starting this weekend

GO trains are heading back to Niagara Falls just in time for the summer.

Metrolinx has announced that its popular weekend GO train service from Toronto to Niagara Falls will resume on June 26.

Starting this weekend, four trains bound for Niagara will leave Union Station every Saturday, Sunday, and holiday Monday throughout summer.

Four Niagara to Toronto trains are scheduled each day as well for those headed into the city.

“Niagara Parks offers some of the most spectacular natural attractions in the world,” said Niagara Parks CEO David Adames.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with GO Transit to once again provide an efficient transportation option for Ontarians to visit us this summer.”

🚉More trains to Niagara🚉

We’re ready to welcome riders back to weekend train service to Niagara Falls. Starting June 26, you can safely explore the region with GO + WEGO bus.

Learn more: https://t.co/mvfWp09eUY pic.twitter.com/LG5IR1gGvJ — Metrolinx (@Metrolinx) June 21, 2021

In addition to covering the cost of GO train fare, tickets will also include access to the hop-on, hop-off WEGO bus, which reaches Niagara Parks sites, hotels, and attractions – including the famous Falls.

“[WEGO] allows our guests to travel throughout our various sites and attractions as soon as they arrive in Niagara Falls,” Adames added.

“It makes for a smooth and enjoyable visitor experience and that is something we are very pleased to offer to our guests.”

A one-way ticket for adults runs just $25, while children can ride the GO train for free.

A family GO/WEGO package costs $62.20, and covers two adults and three children, or one adult and four kids.

To keep riders safe, Metrolinx has implemented numerous safety precautions, including installing plastic barriers between seats and making face masks mandatory.