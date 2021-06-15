The Niagara Falls zipline is back for the summer (PHOTOS)

Get your bucket lists out because WildPlay Niagara Falls has reopened the Niagara Falls zipline.

According to Niagara Parks, beginning on June 18th, it will open many of its sites, attractions, and retail locations, including Journey Behind the Falls and White Water Walk, along with its flagship visitor location Table Rock Centre, at the brink of the iconic Horseshoe Falls.

Additionally, 1he Whirlpool Adventure Course operated by WildPlay Niagara is also currently open and will be joined by the zipline to the Falls which will begin operations on June 11.

“It doesn’t matter if you are 7…or 97, this magical experience is truly for everyone. For both the thrill-seekers and the hesitant, the zipline to the Falls represents a hands-free, worry-free, and fully-guided experience like no other in the world,” reads the event page.

WildPlay Niagara Falls has set up not one, not two, but four ziplines across Niagara Falls.

The ride takes you into the gorge, towards the base of the Canadian Horseshoe Falls. You will travel 670 metres (2,200 feet) and zip past the American Falls. Upon landing, you will be atop the falls observation deck at the base of the Horseshoe Falls.

You will be dangling 67 metres (220 feet) above the Niagara River and will face speeds of up to 70 km/h. Pretty scary thrilling, right?

Have you ever seen Niagara Falls at night? How about zipline at night? There is an option to do just that.

The early bird special (rides before 10 am) costs $49.99 per person. If you want to ride after 10 am, it will cost $69.99. The nighttime zipline is available for $79.99.

