Waterloo Warbirds to fly over GTA cities this weekend

The Waterloo Warbirds will honour Canadians’ efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic this weekend with a special flyover.

On June 19, the group’s T-33 Mako Shark, de Havilland Vampire, and Aero L-29 “Viper” Delfin planes will take to the skies above several GTA cities, including Toronto.

“[The flyover] will recognize the role all Canadians have played over the past year in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic,” the group wrote on social media.

“And [will] pay special honour to all the essential workers who have worked tirelessly on the front lines.”

On Saturday, we’ll be flying over @RegionWaterloo, @cityofguelph, @cityoftoronto & many GTA communities during Operation Revival. The flight will be from approx. 11:40-12:30. Please watch from home and respect all local social distancing measures. Visit our FB page for more info! pic.twitter.com/UArwzGqI64 — Waterloo Warbirds (@WaterlooWarbird) June 17, 2021



The Waterloo Warbirds will take off in a three-ship formation around 11:40 am, fly over Guelph, and plan to be above Brampton at 11:50 am.

They’ll head south towards Toronto, circle above the city’s harbour, and be over Vaughan at noon. The planes will then circle over Richmond Hill before heading back west.

If all goes according to plan, the three planes will land back at the Region of Waterloo International Airport just before 12:30 pm.

The Waterloo Warbirds ask that residents watch the flyover from their own homes, and follow their local public health measures throughout the spectacle.

Founded in 2014, the Waterloo Warbirds’ mission is, in part, to preserve and continue to fly their unique fleet of historic planes, “allowing their legacy and stories to continue living.”

The group regularly conducts flyovers to honour Canada and its veterans, particularly at key events including Remembrance Day.