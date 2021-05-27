Fan Expo event planning for 25,000 attendees in Toronto this fall

Fan Expo Canada has announced a new date for its annual Toronto event and plans to welcome thousands of guests in person this fall.

Fan Expo Canada is now slated to take place from October 22 to 24 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, the company said on Thursday.

“Toronto is on a path to safely reopen but now, more than ever, it’s important we all do our part,” the company stated on its website.

An update about FAN EXPO Canada 2021: https://t.co/mJowbWGT6H pic.twitter.com/1F9FoKhM61 — FANEXPO Canada (@FANEXPOCANADA) May 27, 2021

The event will be limited to 25,000 tickets and previously purchased tickets for the rescheduled date will be honoured as well.

In January, Fan Expo announced it was cancelling its Toronto Comicon 2021 event due to the pandemic and would be rescheduling for the following year.

Refunds for the event are available for those who are unable to make the new date or have changed their mind. Requests must be submitted by June 30.