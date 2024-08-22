Joey Votto’s attempt to play for the Toronto Blue Jays, his hometown team, came to an end yesterday.

The 40-year-old, who had spent his entire 17-season career with the Cincinnati Reds, signed a minor-league deal with the Blue Jays in early March. The plan was for him to begin the season with Triple-A Buffalo and see how things played out from there, but it never panned out as hoped.

Votto’s season was derailed before it began, as he suffered a sprained ankle following his spring training debut with the Blue Jays. He was finally able to get in some games with the Buffalo Bisons in July.

Many expected the Blue Jays to call up Votto earlier this week, as they played the Reds in a three-game series. That never happened, however, and just before the series wrapped, the six-time All-Star took to Instagram to announce his retirement.

Votto took to Instagram to announce his retirement.

TSN’s Scott Mitchell reported that Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins recently made a trip out to Buffalo, where he is believed to have informed Votto that a call-up between now and the end of the season was unlikely.

I’ve heard Ross Atkins made the drive to Buffalo today to have a convo with Votto, I believe with the intention of telling him a call-up was highly unlikely, leading to a parking lot IG post. https://t.co/kAAlpi2upI — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) August 22, 2024

Though it’s an unfortunate ending to an outstanding career, Votto seems to be in good spirits. He was even able to get to Toronto yesterday to reunite with his old team following last night’s game.

Look who showed up to say goodbye pic.twitter.com/jjYChKakIa — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubMLB) August 22, 2024

Votto had some fun on the way to the game, taking to X to share a funny interaction between himself and his Uber driver while on the way to Rogers Centre.

Driving to the stadium right now. My Uber driver asked, "Are you a player?" I said, "No." — Joey Votto (@JoeyVotto) August 22, 2024

On top of his fantastic career, Votto will be remembered as one of the most unique personalities in baseball. While he hasn’t made any announcement as to what he will do next, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him remain involved in the game in some fashion.