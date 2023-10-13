You can ride a vintage streetcar through gorgeous landscapes in Ontario

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

There are tons of unique ways to celebrate the fall season in Ontario, including gondola rides and hot-air balloon trips above the treetops.

If heights aren’t your thing, how does riding a vintage TTC streetcar down a scenic railway track sound? The Halton County Radial Railway in the town of Campbellsville lets you do exactly that, offering rides to the public on old-fashioned streetcars down Ontario’s first electric railway.

You’ll feel like you’ve gone back in time to the 1930s once you see their retro interiors and antique bench seating, all while you gaze out at the brilliant fall colours.

This month, the railway and museum are offering unlimited trips down a 2 km track, transporting you to the historic Rockwood station.

You might recognize the setting from several movies, including Anne of Green Gables, Daniel Cook, and Cinderella Man.

At the station, you can grab an ice cream from a secret shop hidden within an old streetcar, explore the grounds and display barns, or pick up a railway-inspired souvenir at the gift shop.

You’ll also get to admire the museum’s collection of around 75 vintage streetcars, buses, trolleybuses, and various other vehicles.

The Halton County Radial Railway is open every Saturday and Sunday in October. Unlimited trips cost $24 per adult, $18 for youth between 10 and 17, and $12 for children from 4 to 9.