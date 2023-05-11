You can now go on a luxurious cruise ship from Toronto to Argentina

Toronto cruise season has just kicked off a record-breaking season, and now, you can embark on a 46-day cruise that takes you all the way to Cape Horn, Argentina.

Ultra-luxurious cruise line Viking Expeditions has just announced their Canada to Cape Horn Grand Explorer route, with the 1.5-month excursion bringing guests across the continents to historic cities through the famous Panama Canal and past blue-tinged glaciers.

Departing from the Port of Toronto, the ship will sail down the St. Lawrence River past Quebec to Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, heading south down the Atlantic Ocean with stops in New York City, Norfolk, Charleston, and Ft. Lauderdale.

It will then travel through the Gulf of Mexico, stopping in Cozumel and Colón, Panama, before crossing the Panama Canal to the Pacific Ocean, where it will then stop in Manta, Lima, and multiple destinations in Chile before its final stop in Ushuaia, Argentina, often called the “City at the End of the World.”

The full itinerary can be found on their website, and it sounds like the trip of a lifetime.

However, unless you’re keen on re-mortgaging your house or have recently won the lottery, you might have to join me in experiencing this cruise through your phone screen instead of in real life.

Viking’s Canada to Cape Horn Grand Explorer starts at upwards of $38,995 a person if it’s a shared stateroom. Otherwise, it starts at $77,990 per person. Wow.

Before you faint, just keep in mind this isn’t like your typical Carnival or Royal Caribbean vacation cruise.

Describing itself as “the thinking person’s cruise,” Viking focuses on enrichment, learning, and experiential activities. Onboard, the ship has a science lab with experts and resident scientists guests can chat with and help with research, spacious staterooms with balconies, and elevated dining offerings.

You can take a dip in one of their three indoor-outdoor pools with a retractable glass dome, sweat it out at the sauna or steam room in the onboard Nordic spa, or take a Pilates class at the gym. There are even two yellow submarines in which you can take an adventure for no additional fee.

The Canada to Cape Horn Grand Explorer only has two departure dates: September 15 and 26. Viking also has another cruise sailing across the Great Lakes if a 15-day $17,000 trip is within your budget