Sasha Vezenkov might’ve had just a very short stint with the Toronto Raptors, but it appears that a few people are VERY happy he’s not with the team anymore.

Back in June, the Raptors acquired Vezenkov from the Sacramento Kings as part of a multi-player draft night trade.

Reports almost immediately surfaced that Vezenkov was unlikely to play in the NBA next season, though, and was looking for a return to Europe after just one season in North America.

On Monday, the Raptors waived Vezenkov, with reports later confirming that his contract was bought out.

Vezenkov opted to return to Greece to sign a contract with Olympiacos, the Greek-based club he played with from 2018-2023. He landed a five-year deal worth up to €20.5 million with bonuses, about US$22.5 million or C$30 million.

And upon his return to Greece, the shortly-lived Raptor, who might’ve been the 10th man in the team’s rotation, got a massive ovation from the local fan base.

Hundreds of locals popped up in Piraeus to welcome Vezenkov, complete with cheers, flares, and what seemed like an all-around good time for those welcoming back a familiar face to their team.

Vezenkov, who was born in Cyprus but also holds Bulgarian and Greek nationality, is one of the sport’s most popular players in Europe. Having won the 2023 EuroLeague MVP with Olympiacos, Vezenkov has a lengthy list of accomplishments while playing on his home continent.

ICYMI: Sasha Vezenkov got a standing ovation from #OlympiacosBC fans on Thursday afternoon, a few hours after the Reds officially announced his return to the club on a 5-year deal pic.twitter.com/9XsXG26I5w — Hedge_out (@hedge_out) July 26, 2024