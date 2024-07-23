Raptors to make visit to Europe in preseason: report

The Toronto Raptors appear to be taking their talents to Europe.

According to a report in Spanish publication Diario Sur, Canada’s lone NBA franchise will be embarking on a preseason visit to Spain next month.

As per the report, the Raptors are bound for Malaga, where the team will be visiting The Embassy Training Centre. The location has strong ties with both the NBA and the National Basketball Players’ Association (NBPA), with 35 players having visited the spot in recent years, as per Eurohoops.

It’s not exactly clear when or what the team’s visit will involve, given that training camp and the official preseason don’t typically tip off until early October. There’s also few answers if the full roster will be in attendance, as well as what staff members will be joining along.

But in any case, the trip should be a good opportunity for those taking part to see a bit more of the world, as well as spread the team’s brand on the other side of the globe.

As the current lone NBA franchise located outside of the United States, Toronto has long positioned itself in an attempt to cultivate an international fanbase.

In 2007, the franchise drafted the Italian-born Andrea Bargnani at first overall, making him the first European player to do so. In 2019, Spaniard Marc Gasol was a key part of the team’s first ever NBA title, as was Cameroonian Pascal Siakam and Congolese Serge Ibaka.

The franchise has played three regular season games in London, England, as well as two preseason games in Japan and one in Italy over the course of its history.

And most recently, they made history in 2023 when they hired Darko Rajakovic as just the second-ever European head coach in the NBA.

While details about this trip are few and far between, it’s likely more information will be announced in the coming weeks.