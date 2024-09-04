Large venomous spiders weave intricate webs on Ontario porches this time of year

A large spider species is being spotted on porches and balconies across Ontario, and while these fanged predators possess a potent venom capable of paralyzing its prey, the fearsome-looking arachnid poses no real threat to humans.

The species Neoscona crucifera, commonly known as the Hentz orbweaver or the spotted orbweaver, may look exotic, but it is actually quite common across its vast native range spanning much of the North American continent.

Females typically grow up to two centimetres in length, distinguished by their bulky hair-covered bodies, striking striped legs, and namesake-spotted patterns. Males are generally smaller in size, but plenty big enough to strike fear into the hearts of those unfamiliar with the species.

Curious Ontario residents have taken to insect identification groups like the subreddit r/whatisthisbug in recent days with photos of menacing-looking spiders that have taken up residence on their properties with large, intricate webs stretching up to two feet.

Locals have been spotting these arachnids in greater numbers as scorching weather transitions to cooler temperatures, correlating with the species’ peak visibility in the late summer and early fall weeks.

Spotted orbweavers are primarily nocturnal, though they adapt to a diurnal schedule in the fall, which means more sightings by, and interactions with humans this time of year.

But the presence of one of these terrifying-looking predators is no cause for concern, unless you happen to be a small insect that strays into an orbweaver web.

According to pest control company Orkin, orbweaver spider bites, in general, “are not considered to be medically important.”

The company states that the species “rarely bite and only do so when threatened and unable to escape,” resulting in envenomation “comparable to that of a bee sting, with no long-term implications unless the bite victim happens to be hyper-allergic to the venom.”

So, essentially, these arachnids don’t present much of a risk to humans. In fact, the benefits of having an orbweaver web on your property far outweigh the creepy factor, as the species is known to feed on common pest insects.