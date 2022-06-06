News

There's an exclusive one-night vegan dining experience in Toronto

Karen Doradea
Jun 6 2022, 8:29 pm
An exclusive one-night, five-course vegan dinner is being held in Toronto this week and there are still spots left.

Toronto restaurants 1 Kitchen and Gia have teamed up to host a special dinner collaboration on June 8. Guests will enjoy a five-course vegan tasting menu with wine to pair.

 

Both restaurants aim to highlight fresh Ontario produce and plant-based food creations like roasted celery root, black truffle, and blueberry demi-glace.

There are two seatings available for June 8, at 6 pm and 8:30 pm. Pricing starts at $85 per person for the vegan tasting. There is an omnivore option for an additional $25 per person.

Reservations can be made by booking here.

