For the first time this month, Fred VanVleet is expected to be in the lineup for the Toronto Raptors.

VanVleet has been out for the last five games due to a knee injury, officially listed by the team as “soreness,” but is reportedly good to go when Toronto takes on the San Antonio Spurs in Texas this evening.

VanVleet last played for the Raptors on February 26 against the Atlanta Hawks.

TSN’s Kayla Grey spoke to VanVleet earlier today, reporting that he was “feeling good” and would be in the Raptors’ lineup tonight.

Fred VanVleet tells me that he will play tonight vs San Antonio. Says he is feeling good. — Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) March 9, 2022

Prior to the five-game absence, VanVleet had also sat out games on February 10 and 16.

The news couldn’t come at a better time for the Raptors, who have dropped three straight games without their starting point guard. Malachi Flynn and OG Anunoby remain out for the Raptors.

When healthy, VanVleet has averaged 21.4 points, 6.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 52 games this season, being named to the All-Star game for the first time.

Tip-off for the Raptors’ game against the Spurs is set for 8:30 pm ET. Toronto had won the previous matchup between the two teams, coming away with a 129-104 victory over San Antonio on January 4.