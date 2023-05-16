Ontario is about to get North America's largest outdoor trampoline park

Trampoline parks might evoke some major nostalgia for us big kids, and next month, Ontarians will get the opportunity to bounce around on North America’s largest surrounded by the great outdoors.

Treetop Trekking Group, the creators of Treetop Trekking, is bringing its unique concept uplå to Stouffville on June 23, which is the second location after the first opened last summer in Mont Saint Grégoire, Quebec.

Located just over an hour from Toronto, the attraction lets visitors jump through the trees in a massive network of nets suspended over 6 metres in the air.

The interconnected trampolines will also have forest pathways, vertical tunnels, slides, a spiral ramp, and a two-story trampoline.

With over 800 metres of jumping area, you can take up to two hours to complete the adventure. If you get bored of bouncing, you can visit the park’s ropes course and test your balance.

Tickets cost $25 per person or $39 for ages 5 to 17.

The attraction is open year-round. You can book your spot directly on the website.