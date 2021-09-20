Underused Toronto parking lot turned into art-filled community space

An underused Toronto parking lot has been totally transformed into a new art-filled community gathering space.

The Jane-Finch Mall’s parking lot, located at the southeast corner of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West, is now home to Corner Commons. A collaboration between the Jane/Finch Centre, Jane Finch Action Against Poverty, Black Creek Community Health Centre, and Perkins + Will, the converted Toronto parking lot now has new seating, plantings, and art.

“Designed and managed by local residents and partners, Corner Commons will provide a much-needed public space in the heart of the Jane-Finch neighbourhood that is neutral, accessible, and inviting to everyone,” the Corner Commons website reads. “With residents facing increasing development and gentrification pressures, it will be a space to talk about the neighbourhood’s past and future, and access key resources and services.”

Since it opened this summer, the parking lot has hosted a variety of programming but most recently welcomed artist-in-residence Jamal Omar. He will host a photography exhibition at the space on Friday, September 24, from 7 pm to 9 pm.

There will also be a two-day, end-of-season garden party. On September 21 at noon, there will be a lunchtime tea party, part of which will also be live streamed on Corner Common’s Instagram.

Then on Thursday, September 23 at 4 pm, there will be a drop-in session where attendees can learn all about how plants change to support wildlife.