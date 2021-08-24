Ontario town honours 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek with retro mural

The Ontario hometown of late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is honouring the beloved TV legend with a retro-style mural.

Painted on the outside of Sudbury Secondary School in Sudbury, Ontario — the very school Trebek himself attended when he was young — artist Kevin Ledo chose to depict an old-school Trebek with a full head of dark curly hair and a thick moustache.

“I choose to do a retro Alex Trebek, with an design pattern from the era, for a number of reasons,” Ledo wrote in an Instagram post. “1) It’s fun and playful to see the handsome local hero in his youth, sporting his most excellent style. 2) It’s closer to the time when he lived in Sudbury. 3) I’ve been joking around about how it’s a mural depicting the origin story of his once iconic moustache. 4) I love 70s design and finally found a perfect outlet for it.”

Trebek passed away in November after a months-long battle with pancreatic cancer. After hosting Jeopardy! for more than three decades, he carried out his duties until the end.

The mural, which was painted as part of the Up Here art and music festival, was challenging for Ledo to complete.

“This mural wasn’t an easy one,” he wrote. “The brick was an insane challenge, and the 10 days of sun and heat were taxing. Nonetheless, I had a great time, and I’m very happy with the result.”

The Trebek mural now serves as a fun, colourful reminder of the Canadian legend.