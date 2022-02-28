10 Toronto-based Ukrainian businesses to support

Here in Toronto, there is a bunch of Ukrainian-owned and focused businesses that you can give back to. Whether it’s grocers, bookstores, or museums, here are some spots to visit.

This Mississauga-based European deli offers an assortment of meat, cheese, and pastries. There’s also a variety of seasonal fruit and fresh pastries. You can find snacks and gigantic jars of pickles.

Address: 3643 Cawthra Road Unit 17-18 Mississauga,

A hidden gem inside St. Lawrence Market, Dnister is where you go for homemade kobassa sausages. Other specialties include latkes, cookies, candies, condiments, and cabbage rolls. The store used to serve chicken and ribs until the Pityk family took over in 2005. The market also offers platters and catering services.

Address: St. Lawrence Market, Lower Level B16, 93 Front Street East

Future Bakery is the spot when it comes to Ukrainian baked goods. Choose from different types of bread such as ternopil rye, kolach, and dove on a stick. For a quick snack, they sell pierogies, dumplings, or blintzes (crepes) in flavours such as sauerkraut, cheese, and mushroom.

Address: 106 Queen Street West and St. Lawrence Market, 95 Front Street East

The museum celebrates the life and work of Taras Shevchenko, Ukraine’s greatest poet and artist. It also celebrates the Ukrainian community’s culture and contributions to Canadian society.

Address: 1604 Bloor Street West

This charming bakery on Bloor West sells cakes and donuts. Its khrustyky, a Ukrainian fried cookie dusted with icing sugar, is also worth a try.

Address: 2394 Bloor Street West

This is the place to go for specialty cakes. This cake shop creates stunning custom designs for weddings, birthdays, and other special occasions.

Address: 2352 Bloor Street West

This store carries dictionaries and a wide selection of Ukrainian books for children and adults. They also stock greeting cards, toys, and home décor.

Address: 700 Kipling Avenue, Unit 700

If you’re looking for traditional Ukrainian fare, this Etobicoke restaurant is the spot for Borscht, a spicy chanahi stew, and meal dumplings called pelmeni.

Address: 2385 Lake Shore Boulevard West

This North York supermarket sells a great selection of Ukrainian products and baked goods. It also sells caviar and party platters.

Address: 4400 Dufferin Street and 1390 Major Mackenzie Drive

In addition to regular produce and grocery items, Starsky is your one-stop-shop for Ukrainian products. There’s an entire section dedicated to sausages and a bakery with assorted treats.

Address: 2040 Dundas Street East and 3115 Dundas Street West