UK resident visited Ontario for the first time and made some "observations"

Every couple of months, a new post documenting a tourist’s experience in the GTA surfaces on Reddit, and the latest one involves a UK resident who visited Mississauga.

The Reddit post, which was shared on Monday, is titled “Came to the GTA for the first time from London, UK. Some observations.”

The tourist noted that the city felt “very different” than the neighbourhood they used to live in London, and went on to highlight several Canadian-like behaviours that they noticed throughout their trip.

“Interesting community,” they wrote. “It feels like mainly immigrants who have been living here for long but there’s people from all over the world who live a fairly good life. It actually seems like what they advertise Canada to be in this neighbourhood.”

The tourist also noticed that many of the city’s big shops were quiet, and people generally moved at a slower pace compared to those in London.

“Canadians like their space and use manners and very high chance they give way if they see you coming,” they wrote, noting that people still seemed “very open and willing to talk.”

Along with these observations, the tourist said they noticed that many kids start working in retail stores and restaurants at a young age, and that similar to most residents, they seem approachable and non-judgemental.

“Everything [was] well-kept, little to no litter, and you constantly see people trimming lawns/grass,” they added.

“Driving seems a bit more rough but people always give way to pedestrians. Can’t tell if they’re angry about it though.”

You might also like: A "whirlwind" of bad weather: Ontario's winter forecast is out

Class-action lawsuit over pesticide's ties to Parkinson's certified in Canadian court

Mid-week wins: Someone in Canada just became a multimillionaire

Other observations included the sound of cicadas in the city and the prevalence of “cool” basements. “The ones I’ve seen are extremely well-ventilated. Old UK houses cannot compare to this,” the tourist wrote.

“Can’t tell if people genuinely live a better quality of life here on average and stuff like working culture/how much income the average person can spend, but it seems like standards here are much higher in general,” they concluded.

Just like other similar posts that have gone viral on Reddit, multiple GTA residents responded to the thread with positive words for the tourist.

“Hey, those are cool observations to hear, thank you for sharing,” one person wrote.

“I always love reading other people’s opinion on the GTA and Toronto itself,” another comment reads. “Hopefully, you can visit us in Toronto too because it is different than Mississauga, both in good and bad ways.”