Two Leafs prospects heading to Olympics for Team USA

Team USA will have a little Maple Leaf contingent in Beijing.

Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reported that Leafs’ prospects Nick Abruzzese and Matthew Knies would be part of the American men’s hockey team at next month’s Beijing Winter Olympics.

NEWS: Reporting with @chrismpeters, sources tell @DailyFaceoff these 25 players are expected to be named to Team USA 🇺🇸 for #Beijing2022 Olympics later today. 13 #NHL prospects. Three 1st rd picks. 1 returnee from 2018: O'Neill. 15 NCAA, 5 KHL, 2 SHL, 2 AHL, 1 DEL. pic.twitter.com/kbKY139kBx — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 13, 2022

The official roster announcement is expected to come later today.

In 13 games with Harvard this season, Abruzzese has posted five goals while adding 16 assists for a total of 21 points. He was originally taken by the Leafs in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL draft.

Knies, a 2021 second-round pick, has seven goals and 13 assists for an even 20 points in 20 games in his rookie year at the University of Minnesota. He was selected to the American roster (and scored a goal in his lone appearance) prior to the cancellation of this year’s World Juniors tournament.

You might also like: Plans underway to reschedule World Juniors for this summer: report

A few other familiar faces with Leafs ties are set to make their way onto the team; Kenny Agostino and Nick Shore. Agostino played one game for the Leafs last season, while Shore suited up in 21 games in 2019-20.

Team USA kicks off its Olympic schedule against host China, with puck drop set for 8:10 a.m. ET on February 10.

One day later (though two for the athletes due to time zones), they’ll be facing the Canadians in one of the Games’ marquee matchups.