Your daily commute is about to go from “new normal” to “back to normal” with multiple TTC routes ramping up and improving service across Toronto.

The transit agency announced Wednesday that it will be restoring service to pre-pandemic levels across its network starting Sunday, February 13.

The TTC struggled during the pandemic and went through significant staff cuts last year following its vaccine mandate for employees. This led to an overall readjustment in November, where the TTC cut down certain services.

Now the agency is planning on restoring 100% of their services over several months, as ridership is expected to increase following Ontario’s reopening. Individual schedules and service levels for routes will continue to be based on demand.

This Sunday, service on the following 17 routes will benefit from either increased service or improved reliability:

• 8 Broadview

• 9 Bellamy

• 12 Kingston Rd

• 20 Cliffside

• 22 Coxwell

• 42 Cummer

• 45 Kipling

• 50 Burnhamthorpe

• 56 Leaside

• 57 Midland

• 61 Avenue Road North

• 78 St Andrews

• 161 Rogers Rd

• 168 Symington

• 300 Bloor-Danforth overnight bus

• 501L/H Queen (replacement bus)

• 925 Don Mills Express

“As an essential service, the TTC has been there for those who needed us most during the pandemic,” said TTC CEO Rick Leary in a release. “We learned a lot about our customers’ transit needs and we will continue to use those learnings as we start to restore service, ensuring we are putting service where and when it is most needed.”

Click here for more details about the upcoming service changes.