Toronto Police responded to the scene of a hit-and-run accident involving a TTC bus, resulting in a vehicle being flipped over.

At 11:58 pm on Monday, a TTC bus and a vehicle were involved in a collision at Bathurst Street and Hillhurst Boulevard.

Daily Hive reached out to Toronto Police for an update, and officer Viktor Kwong confirmed that two people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A video of the scene has been circulating on social media. “Holy cow!” says the bystander who filmed the incident.

The video shows the front of a TTC bus completely smashed, with plenty of debris around it, then pans out to the vehicle, now completely flipped over.

“What happened?” asks the bystander. “Is the person okay?”



Upon inquiring about the safety of the individual in the vehicle, they confirmed, “The guy took off! Nobody’s in the car!”

The jeep involved in the crash was seen laying on its side, missing wheels, and up in smoke. The driver of the vehicle is said to have fled the scene.

At this time, the incident is being investigated as a Fail to Remain, according to Toronto Police.