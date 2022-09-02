NewsTransportationUrbanized

Driver "lucky to be alive" after gruesome car crash in Mississauga (PHOTOS)

Natalia Buia
Natalia Buia
Sep 2 2022, 2:47 pm
@OPP_HSD/Twitter

A horrific collision on the 401 in Mississauga early Friday morning sent one driver to the hospital with serious injuries.

OPP say the 40-year-old driver is “lucky to be alive” after smashing his vehicle into the back of a transport truck that was stopped for traffic congestion. Police have not confirmed if speeding was a factor in this accident.

His vehicle was significantly mangled and an abundance of debris was scattered on the highway.

All westbound collectors lanes between Mavis Road and Mississauga Road were closed while crews worked to clear the scene.

Police say the truck driver was not hurt.

According to the OPP,  229 people have been killed in road collisions so far this year, a 29% increase from last year.

Another serious collision involving a truck occurred the same day in Oakville. A vehicle collided into the back of a delivery truck that was slowing down due to traffic congestion.

The 55-year-old driver of the vehicle was sent to the hospital with critical injuries.

