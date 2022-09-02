A horrific collision on the 401 in Mississauga early Friday morning sent one driver to the hospital with serious injuries.

OPP say the 40-year-old driver is “lucky to be alive” after smashing his vehicle into the back of a transport truck that was stopped for traffic congestion. Police have not confirmed if speeding was a factor in this accident.

Driver lucky to be alive. #Hwy401/Mavis. WB collectors. 40 year old male into the back of a transport truck that was stopped for traffic congestion ahead. Driver transported to hospital with serious injuries, truck driver not hurt. All lanes reopened. #MississaugaOPP pic.twitter.com/w4ddihsvJ7 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) September 2, 2022

His vehicle was significantly mangled and an abundance of debris was scattered on the highway.

All westbound collectors lanes between Mavis Road and Mississauga Road were closed while crews worked to clear the scene.

Police say the truck driver was not hurt.

According to the OPP, 229 people have been killed in road collisions so far this year, a 29% increase from last year.

229 people have been killed in road collisions this year. 29% increase over last year. 33 motorcyclists, 9 bicyclists and 17 pedestrians have been killed this year alone. We all need to look out for vulnerable road users.

Have a great #LabourDay long weekend, and get home safe. pic.twitter.com/fAEXt74knD — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) September 1, 2022

Another serious collision involving a truck occurred the same day in Oakville. A vehicle collided into the back of a delivery truck that was slowing down due to traffic congestion.

55yo driver from Oakville with critical injuries after a collision overnight. Vehicle collided into the rear of a delivery truck that was slowing down due to traffic congestion in a construction zone. #Hwy401/Hurontario. WB express lanes. #MississaugaOPP investigating. pic.twitter.com/YoKu56W29L — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) September 1, 2022

The 55-year-old driver of the vehicle was sent to the hospital with critical injuries.