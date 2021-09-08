TTC union asks members to refuse disclosing vaccine status

The largest union representing TTC workers is asking its members to refuse to disclose their vaccine status.

The call from ATU Local 113 was released after the TTC announced a mandatory vaccination policy that would require employees to be fully vaccinated by October 30.

“Whether vaccinated or not, we are asking all members to not disclose any private medical information to the TTC,” the statement from ATU Local 113 President Carlos Santos reads. “ATU Local 113 opposes this policy, and we will fight to defend your right to make your own personal health decisions and protect your private medical information.”

Santos goes on to call the proof of vaccination requirement “unfair and unjust intrusions into the lives of our members,” adding that “ATU Local 113 is not opposed to COVID-19 vaccines. We support legitimate education as to the safety and benefits of vaccination. But we will fight and will continue to defend our members’ rights.”

The statement also says that any form of discipline given to TTC employees who do not provide proof of vaccination will be opposed by the union.

The TTC released their mandatory vaccination policy on Tuesday, requiring all employees to submit their vaccine status by September 20. Those who are unvaccinated must complete mandatory education about the benefits of vaccination and get their first dose by September 30. They must then be fully vaccinated by October 30.

“As I said when I announced this initiative a few weeks ago, this is a necessary measure to protect the health of our employees,” TTC CEO Richard Leary wrote in a statement. “From the start of the pandemic, the TTC has been a leader in safety to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and we will continue to do everything we can to keep our community safe.”

The policy states that full vaccination is a precondition to employment. The mandate will extend to contractors who work on TTC premises or interact with TTC employees on TTC property.

Reasonable accommodations will be made for individuals who cannot get the vaccine for reasons protected under the Ontario Human Rights Code. The policy states that any employees requesting accommodation are required to submit documentation, such as medical paperwork, to support their request, which will then be reviewed by the Occupational Health and Employee Wellbeing or Human Rights & Investigations departments.