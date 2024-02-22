Someone just found a TTC transfer from 40 years ago

From personal milestones to anniversaries and special moments, we’ve all held onto a TTC transfer at one point or another to commemorate an important date in our lives.

While it’s easy for those tiny slips of paper to get lost in storage or between moves, one person recently (and quite miraculously) uncovered a TTC transfer from at least 40 years ago, sparking lots of nostalgic memories and conversations online.

In a post to Reddit, user u/Telimes shared two pictures of an old TTC transfer issued at Sheppard subway station, noting that they found the paper slip in a book from 1970, although it’s not clear if the transfer shares the same date.

The post immediately caught the attention of transit fanatics and internet sleuths who worked tirelessly to determine the year of the vintage transfer.

One person who identified themself as a retired TTC employee dated the transfer back to 1982-85, making it at least 40 years old. “Was gonna say early ’80s based on the ink pattern, which is super well preserved,” another person chimed in.

“I remember the satisfying sound the machines made when you pushed the button and a transfer was stamped and spit out,” one comment reads, which sparked lots of similar comments about the nostalgic sound.

“As it’s a transfer issued at Sheppard station, it would have to be post-March 29, 1974 when we opened the extension of Yonge Line from York Mills to Finch,” TTC spokesperson Adrian Grundy told blogTO.

“Given this transfer is dated April 12, perhaps it was kept by someone as a souvenir from their first trip on the new extension.”

Someone in Toronto just found a TTC transfer from 56 years ago https://t.co/nSZouSlGPe #Toronto #TTC — blogTO (@blogTO) March 8, 2022

Over the past few years, more and more Toronto residents have been uncovering vintage TTC transfers, including one from February 28, 1966, which included the note “1st day of Toronto E/W subway.”

Another Toronto resident uncovered a slip that dates back to August 28, 1953, which was most likely a souvenir presented to attendees of the Canadian National Exhibition, where the first subway cars were put on display ahead of the line’s opening in March 1954.