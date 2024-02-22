Flo's Diner forced to close after 33-year run in Toronto

An iconic diner in Toronto is closing down for good next month after a painful lease negotiation with its landlord.

For 33 years, Flo’s Diner in Yorkville was a retro haven for brunch enthusiasts the city over before the business’ landlord refused to extend its lease or offer a renewal.

The diner is nearly as renowned for its checkerboard floors, vintage Coca-Cola memorabilia and red vinyl booths as it is for its classic diner-style menu offering items like grilled cheese, burgers and all-day breakfast.

The restaurant originally opened in 1994 and was located on Belair Avenue before relocating in 200o to its current space at 70 Yorkville Avenue.

Yorkville will certainly be undergoing some changes in the coming months, first with the closure of the Pusateri’s location at Bay and Yorkville, and now with the loss of Flo’s.

There is no word yet on what will be taking over the space that Flo’s is leaving behind, but fans of the restaurant can only hope that whatever it is has the same heart and soul that Flo’s is famous for.

Flo’s owners are hopeful that the diner might be able to find a second wind in a new location in the city, though there’s no indication yet as to when or where that might happen.

Flo’s last day in service will be March 24, so be sure to head out and order an Egg’s Benedict for one last time this month.