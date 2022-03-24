TTC is improving service on 17 routes starting this weekend
Mar 24 2022, 7:54 pm
The TTC is ramping up service on more than a dozen routes as more riders return to the daily slog of commuting to work.
Beginning Sunday, 17 routes will see improvements. This includes increasing service and improving reliability.
“The TTC is continuing to closely monitor ridership and increase service levels on our busiest routes. We look forward to welcoming back more transit riders over the coming weeks and months as our City reopens,” TTC Chair Jaye Robinson said in a news release.
Masks are still mandatory on the TTC and all public transit until at least April 27.
Routes that will see improvements:
- 24 Victoria Park
- 37 Islington
- 41 Keele
- 44 Kipling South
- 46 Martin Grove
- 52 Lawrence West
- 63 Ossington
- 64 Main
- 74 Mount Pleasant
- 86 Scarborough
- 87 Cosburn
- 89 Weston
- 102 Markham Road
- 109 Ranee
- 124 Sunnybrooke
- 937 Islington Express
- 986 Scarborough Express