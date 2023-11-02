The TTC is hiring for many different jobs and they actually pay really well

If the present economic landscape in Toronto has you considering a major career pivot, there’s an array of fantastic openings available across all types of different companies and industries — including some you engage with every day but may not have ever considered working in.

Residents of the city may love complaining about the TTC, but virtually all of us rely on the transit authority — a godsend during the colder months when schlepping yourself a few major blocks away on foot can feel like trekking to Siberia.

The commission has actually been named a top employer in multiple annual rankings for its diversity, health plans, wellness programs and tuition subsidies for those who want to upgrade their skills, among other perks.

It also has dozens of well-paying job openings right now that go far beyond transit operators, with many more to come in the future as the city expands its network with the Ontario Line and various subway extensions.

Here are just some of the varying roles that you can apply to:

Health and well-being specialist

You can not only reap the benefits of the TTC’s workplace wellness initiatives, but help shape them in this human resources-related role that pays $80,000 to upwards of a whopping $100,000 per year. A background in HR, healthcare, workplace wellness or something similar is required, along with experience with disability and absence management.

Transit special constable

This position is awesome because it requires more general skills and work experience that many people already have, like dealing with diverse and vulnerable communities in customer service, hospitality or social service work.

The rotating shift structure can provide better work-life balance with longer stretches of off-time, and the pay is up to $46.02 an hour, which is impressive for a job that doesn’t require any education above Grade 12 — once you pass the recruitment process and training, you’re good to go!

Various IT positions

If you’re a computer whiz, you might be interested in the IT jobs that the TTC is hiring for, including an IT Product Manager and Information Services Coordinator, both of which pay very handsomely ($100,000 to over $127,000 for the former and around $80,000 to $100,000 for the latter). A relevant background that can demonstrate your skills is necessary, of course.

Statistical analyst

This research and analytics post involves compiling, processing, summarizing and analyzing all kinds of TTC data to better understand and improve the network.

This gig doesn’t require any distinct qualifications aside from the completion of a diploma or degree in a related discipline (or a combination of relevant education, training and experience).

The pay scale goes up to just under $71,000, and you don’t have to be in a customer-facing position or get your hands dirty. But if the latter appeals to you, then you may be interested in the next job option.

Various trades positions

If you prefer to work with your hands and see things that you built in action, the TTC has positions such as General Body Repairperson/ Painter and General Maintenance Carpenter for those qualified.

Both jobs come with a $42.35 an-hour compensation, plus a $1.25 skilled trade premium for all regular hours worked, and you get to work on the vehicles and stations that millions of people use every single day.

For a slew of other openings, check the TTC’s jobs page.