The TTC just debuted new seats and people have thoughts

New swathes of Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) seats have just arrived and, of course, people in Toronto have thoughts.

The TTC is known for many things; perpetually running late, crowded morning buses and subway trains, and fuzzy carpet-like seats.

These new TTC bus seats suck lol pic.twitter.com/4k46HF9YKA — Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) April 8, 2023

Well, it appears a new crew of seats san fuzzy fabric have started rolling out and they are actually generating some positive reactions.

Better than the bowling alley carpet vibe busses used to have Much cleaner too — Connor 🇨🇦 (@connordpeters) April 8, 2023

These new plastic seats, recently spotted on a TTC bus, are probably less comfortable than a worn-in bowling alley butt carpet, but perhaps more hygienic?

Many people pointed out that commuters would no longer have to endure pissed-soaked, beer-rinsed or puked-stained fabric chairs anymore — obviously, it’s much easier to wipe a plastic seat clean.

easier to clean up urine,feces,vomit — Connie Harrison (@girlofcelje) April 8, 2023

Who can forget the sticky, goopy mess left on the back of seats from social distancing warning signs? Stickers on plastic seats would likely wipe off in seconds, without the associated gummy residue.

Plastic seats are for the better 🫡 — bryan lopez (@BryLo_) April 8, 2023

Fabric seats also don’t hold onto smells like farts, butt sweat or whatever human liquid ultimately ends up on chairs.

Give us plastic seats TTC the chair rugs smelling like poo — n (@fruitgnat) February 24, 2019

While it might be a little trickier for bare thighs in the summer (plastic + human legs + heat = sweaty mess), it’s nothing a wet nap can’t clean up.

The red one looks like a tobogganing/flying carpet folded upright. — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) April 8, 2023

Some pointed out the funny shape of the seats, resembling a folding flying carpet, but ultimately it seemed that the new butt supports were welcomed.