Shocking video of Toronto subway entrance has people asking who's to blame

Safety onboard the TTC has been a contentious topic as of late, with advocates pointing to increased mental health funding, access to affordable housing, and hiring trained professionals to address the needs of vulnerable individuals sheltering throughout the transit network.

A recent video clip circulating on social media shows the entrance to the TTC’s Queen subway station on Tuesday morning, where several people who are experiencing homelessness can be seen sheltering on the staircase.

The clip also shows the station littered with garbage, including candy wrappers, open bags of chips, and coffee cups.

The heartbreaking video has picked up over 100,000 views since it was posted on Tuesday afternoon, with many people pitching their own views on who is to blame for the city’s housing crisis.

Lots of respondents believe that there’s no singular point of blame, and that everyone (to some degree) is to blame for the issue.

There is no singular point of blame for societal collapse. Sad what Toronto is becoming. Perhaps sadder how few care. 😕 — Beth Baisch 📸 (@PuffinsPictures) April 4, 2023

Others reiterated this perspective, noting that all of us can work towards alleviating the problem.

I miss the old Toronto. I think we have all become too conditioned to seeing others struggle. Maybe the answer is us. It’s all of us. If you notice someone in need find out how you can help. Or walk on by and we will keep talking about it on Twitter. — Allison Roberts (@Pnkstrokes) April 5, 2023

One person specifically called out the provincial government, claiming they have the necessary resources to address this crisis.

No single point of failure, but I suspect the province is more equipped (resources and authority) to solve this if they wanted to. — Eric Unger (@EricONCA) April 4, 2023

TTC Customer Service even responded to the video, writing that Transit Enforcement and Streets to Homes teams regularly patrol stations to assist vulnerable individuals.

It’s a travesty in a city as wealthy as ours that we leave desperate people out in the streets. I am driven to tears by this. — TorontoBonnie (@veganbonnie) April 4, 2023

On March 22, the City of Toronto and TTC announced that they were officially embarking on a one-year partnership with community well-being experts at LOFT (Leap of Faith Together) Community Services to address the needs of vulnerable people sheltering on the TTC.

This is a medical/mental health crisis. People need guaranteed and timely access to mental health clinicians, addictions services and counseling. The wait list and preconditions for access are not adequate or reasonable. If you want immediate access you need money. — Joe Styles (@JoeStyles83) April 4, 2023

The program aims to connect vulnerable individuals with the health and social support they need following any crisis de-escalation and emergency responses.

I say federal. Mental health act needs major revising to make it easier for hospitals to actually treat people. And bail reform needed to keep actual criminals (including drug dealers) off the street. Justice system and psyc treatment are both revolving doors. — Janine H. (@QuequinoxArt) April 5, 2023

“There is an unprecedented need for increased services geared to individuals with complex needs who are using the TTC for shelter and warmth,” the announcement reads.

We all need to be accountable: individuals, communities, institutions. — Julie McLeod HonsBA, P1, MFC (@Julie_A_McLeod) April 4, 2023

Through the partnership, the City expects to connect an additional 80 to 100 individuals experiencing homelessness on the transit system access support, navigate the health and justice system, and receive custom referrals to addiction health care providers.

Beginning in March, the City also began to deploy 20 Streets to Homes workers, 20 Community Safety Ambassadors, as well as 50 security guards trained in mental health first aid, overdose prevention, and nonviolent intervention throughout the transit network.