The TTC is closing eight subway stations for the entire weekend

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is shutting down eight consecutive subway stops this weekend, meaning your commute might be a bit slower than usual.

On Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Bloor-Yonge and York Mills Station.

📣 Service announcement There will be no subway service between Bloor-Yonge and York Mills stations on Sat., April 1 and Sun., April 2, for upgrades to the Automatic Train Control signal system. We’ve got shuttle buses operating during the closure. Thank you for understanding. pic.twitter.com/Lt7kfhW5k3 — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) March 30, 2023

You can thank the work being done on the Automatic Train Control (ATC) signal system for this closure, a necessary system that allows the TTC to safely run more trains closer together.

Shuttle buses will transport commuters through these eight stops until regular subway service resumes on Monday, April 3 at 6 am.

Summerhill Station will be closed; however, all other stations will remain open for customers to load their Presto cards and connect to surface routes.

The closure for ATC work comes just a few months after the system’s completion, ending a construction schedule responsible for years of rolling weekend subway outages.