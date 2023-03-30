TransportationUrbanized

The TTC is closing eight subway stations for the entire weekend

Sabrina Gamrot
Sabrina Gamrot
|
Mar 30 2023, 3:44 pm
The TTC is closing eight subway stations for the entire weekend
Vadim Rodnev/Shutterstock

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is shutting down eight consecutive subway stops this weekend, meaning your commute might be a bit slower than usual.

On Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Bloor-Yonge and York Mills Station.

You can thank the work being done on the Automatic Train Control (ATC) signal system for this closure, a necessary system that allows the TTC to safely run more trains closer together.

Shuttle buses will transport commuters through these eight stops until regular subway service resumes on Monday, April 3 at 6 am.

Summerhill Station will be closed; however, all other stations will remain open for customers to load their Presto cards and connect to surface routes.

The closure for ATC work comes just a few months after the system’s completion, ending a construction schedule responsible for years of rolling weekend subway outages.

Sabrina GamrotSabrina Gamrot
+ Transportation
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.