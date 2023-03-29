You might be allowed to legally drink in Toronto parks this summer

It looks like we might be able to drink in Toronto parks this summer, and this is no April Fool’s joke.

Two Toronto city councillors just tabled a motion for staff to undertake a pilot program to permit the consumption of alcohol at Toronto parks this summer.

It’s been a long-debated issue since the practice is legal in so many cities around the world, with Toronto seemingly not interested in getting in on the fun.

You might also like: Park Board to make alcohol in Vancouver parks permanently legal year-round

City of Calgary expands alcohol in parks program to include more locations this year

Opinion: The healthy debate over Canada’s new drinking guidance

Now, the idea seems to have some momentum and there’s a very real possibility it could happen by Canada Day weekend.

Similar pilot programs have already been conducted in other Canadian cities including Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary. Staff are being directed to study what happened in these cities and draw on their best practices to shape how it’s rolled out in Toronto.

The motion will be considered during this week’s session at City Council.

If accepted, the pilot is expected to run from July 1 until October 9, 2023, although no specific parks have yet to be identified as candidates to be part of the pilot program.