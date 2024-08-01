Chaotic scene after truck jumps curb and slams into Toronto Pearson Airport

A video and multiple photos shared on social media on Wednesday afternoon show the scene after a vehicle jumped the curb at Toronto Pearson Airport and damaged one of the travel hub’s windows.

According to airport officials, Peel Regional Police and paramedics were called to Pearson Airport yesterday after a vehicle that was dropping off passengers jumped a curb at Terminal 3.

Photos and videos of the incident show a silver pickup truck that crashed into one of the airport’s windows at the departure level.

Thankfully, airport officials confirmed that no injuries were reported, and there were little to no operational impacts inside the terminal.

However, a post from the airport’s X account at the time warned travellers that there might be inbound delays as a result of the incident.

Just before 3 pm, airport officials confirmed that the incident was cleared and that normal traffic flow had resumed at the airport.