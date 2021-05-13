Physical distancing circles are officially back at Trinity Bellwoods

Physical distancing circles have officially made their return at Toronto’s popular Trinity Bellwoods Park.

The white circles, first introduced last year to promote physical distancing from other park-goers, made their reappearance at the park on Thursday morning.

In April, the City announced that the circles would come back when the weather was dry and sunny enough to allow the paint to properly set. And with a few days of warm, sunny weather in store for Toronto, crews got to work drawing the circles.

Although the provincial Stay-at-Home order currently limits gatherings to members of the same household, the City says that the circles will allow Torontonians who do not have yards to exercise and get fresh air in the park safely.

The @cityoftoronto is painting circles on the grass at Trinity Bellwoods Park this morning to encourage people to practise physical distancing while using the park. The circles can fit two to three people, all from the same household. pic.twitter.com/8mhR2wJr8r — City of Toronto PFR (@TorontoPFR) May 13, 2021

“We continue to work to give people safe outdoor places to get outside for fresh air and exercise during the pandemic,” Mayor John Tory said in April when announcing the return of the circles. “We know Trinity Bellwoods is a popular park, so we’re proactively putting the circles in place this year to help make sure we’re encouraging people to be safe.”

Trinity Bellwoods has drawn large crowds throughout the pandemic when the weather is warm. One May weekend, in particular, the park saw mass crowds of improperly distanced, unmasked people gathering. Premier Doug Ford said at the time that it looked like a crowd at a “rock concert.” The distancing circles were introduced soon after.

The current provincial Stay-at-Home order is in effect until May 19.