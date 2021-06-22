News

Protesters arrested during homeless encampment evictions at Trinity Bellwoods

Megan Devlin
|
Jun 22 2021, 11:48 am
Laura Hanrahan/Daily Hive Toronto

Police arrested several protesters who came to Trinity Bellwoods Park on Tuesday to support people experiencing homelessness who are being evicted by the City of Toronto.

About 200 protesters gathered near the fence at the west end park Tuesday afternoon chanting “we support the encampments.” A few dozen more protesters inside the encampment fence linked arms to resist being taken away by police.

Witnesses at the scene shared photos of individuals being handcuffed by police and carried away.

Daily Hive saw several court services vehicles waiting nearby to hold arrested individuals.

Toronto police say one of the protesters was arrested for assaulting an officer and another was arrested for assault with a weapon. The force has not yet said how many people in total were arrested.

City of Toronto staff were attempting to evict the 20 to 25 homeless individuals who were living in the park on Tuesday. According to a news release from the City, all homeless individuals are being offered accommodation at a “safe indoor space” with access to meals, showers, laundry, and mental health supports.

Trinity Bellwoods

Laura Hanrahan/Daily Hive Toronto

During a news conference Tuesday morning, Mayor John Tory said the encampment has become unsafe, in part due to the 114 fires that have occurred there this year.

Around 1 pm, the City tweeted an update that six encampment residents have accepted the offer to move to supportive housing.

Dozens of police officers were on site to help City staff enforce the eviction order. Police equipment included a drone and helicopter overhead.

With files from Daily Hive’s Laura Hanrahan

 

