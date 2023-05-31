76ers targeting Raptors' VanVleet this summer if Harden leaves: report

Former Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse is heading to the Philadelphia 76ers, but he might have some familiarity if point guard Fred VanVleet ends up joining him.

“According to league sources close to the organization, Raptors All-Star guard Fred VanVleet has emerged as a potential replacement for [James] Harden this offseason,” ClutchPoints.com’s Brett Siegel wrote in an article Wednesday.

Harden has spent the last season-and-a-half in Philadelphia since coming over in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets centred around Ben Simmons, but multiple rumours have surfaced over the last few months that he could be destined for a reunion with the Houston Rockets in free agency this summer.

Meanwhile, VanVleet averaged 19.3 points, 7.2 assists, and 4.1 rebounds in 69 games this season, shooting 39.3% from the field and 34.2% from three-point range.

Coming off his first all-star appearance in 2022, VanVleet had several inconsistent shooting stretches over the course of the season but still had the ability to put up big-game performances, putting up 25 points or more on 23 different occasions last year.

On an appearance on a live show hosted by Stadium’s Shams Charania on Tuesday, VanVleet made one particular comment that had fans wondering if perhaps he’d like to reunite with his now former coach.

“He’ll have some success, hopefully not too much if I’m not there and I’m staying in Toronto,” VanVleet said. “Then we want him to fail but other than that, I’m happy he landed on his feet.”

Whether VanVleet realized he was hinting at joining Nurse or not isn’t clear, but 76ers fans definitely weren’t exactly calm about his choice of words.

With one year left on his current contract with a player option, VanVleet has until June 15 (per Sportsnet’s Blake Murphy) to decide if he’ll pick up his $20 million cap hit next season or look for a bigger contract in Toronto or elsewhere.

It’s been widely reported that VanVleet is set to decline that option, but it doesn’t necessarily mean he’s planning to leave the Raptors, as he could re-sign for up to a new four-year deal this summer.

According to a report earlier this month from Heavy.com’s Steve Bulpett, Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri was “really frustrated” with VanVleet’s lack of discussion about his future in Toronto.

“I think the relationship’s in a good place… we built something special here. I think just my whole NBA life is here,” VanVleet told reporters at his end-of-season media availability last month. “That holds some value in some way.”