You can fly from Toronto to Halifax for less than $50 one-way

As much fun as Toronto is during the warmer months, sometimes you just need a change of scene. So why not head to Halifax with a one-way ticket that costs less than a full tank of gas?

Alberta-based Flair Airlines is currently offering 30% off base fares until May 26 for travel between May 30 to October 31 using the promo code EXPLORE30. If you’re not too picky with dates and don’t mind flying on a weekday, you can find flights from Toronto to Halifax for less than $50.

Here’s how to find the deal:

Go to Flair Airlines’ website, then click on the green sign advertising the 48-hour flash sale to avail of the promotion.

Then click on round-trip and choose your destination and select the cheapest flight. In this case, we found a flight for $46.89.

Once you’ve chosen the lowest fare for Halifax, match it with the lowest fare for your return flight. The cheapest we could find for a flight from Halifax to Toronto was $55.57.

Here’s what your selection should look like:

With add-ons and taxes, your total should come out to $158.17.

You might want to hurry — there aren’t too many flights left at that rate. Although, the slightly higher rates are still pretty affordable.