New direct train route from Toronto to Muskoka now a step closer to reality

Over a decade after the province’s Northlander train service ceased passenger operations, the Ontario government is on track to bring back northeastern passenger rail service to Muskoka.

The service will take passengers from Toronto’s Union Station to 16 stops along the route, including Langstaff, Gormley, Washago, Gravenhurst, Bracebridge, Huntsville, South River, North Bay, Temagami, Temiskaming Shores, Englehart, Kirkland Lake (Swastika), Matheson, Timmins, and Cochrane.

The provincial government has awarded three contracts to design and manufacture nine new station shelters, enhance rail safety, and complete warning system upgrades.

The Northlander train service officially ceased passenger operations back in 2012, meaning the contracts mark a significant milestone in reinstating reliable transportation between Toronto and Timmins.

“Reinstating the Northlander will not only support our northern industries and resource sectors, but it will also pave the way for a more integrated transportation network that connects communities from the north to the south,” said Vijay Thanigasalam, associate minister of transportation.

Over the next two years, new station shelters will be equipped with seating and lighting, with heating installed in Matheson, Kirkland Lake, Temiskaming Shores, Temagami, South River, Huntsville, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst and Washago.

Construction of station platforms, parking areas, and pathways will begin this summer, along with track improvements to enhance rail safety and reduce derailment risks.

Once reinstated, the Northlander passenger rail service will operate four to seven days a week, depending on seasonal travel demands.

Back in December 2022, the Ontario government announced the purchase of three new trainsets as part of its plan to reinstate the Northlander.

By 2041, the province expects annual ridership to be between 40,000 to 60,000.