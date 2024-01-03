Toronto will soon have a direct train connection to Muskoka

Those looking to travel to and from more northern parts of Ontario without driving have been left without a reliable way to do so since the province’s Northlander train service ceased passenger operations in 2012 after more than a century.

But after a few years of planning, it looks like the provincial government is bringing the route back soon to re-connect travellers from Toronto up through cottage country and beyond at an affordable rate.

Since 2020, the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission has been, as stated on its website, “working toward the reinstatement of passenger rail in Northeastern Ontario” to “fundamentally shift how people move across the province, creating a more connected, integrated transportation network.”

A new draft for the north end of that network proposes a 16-stop train from Union Station to Timmins and then Cochrane, which includes popular cabin and camping destinations like Gravenhurst, Bracebridge, and Huntsville in the Muskoka Region.

This means being able to head north for a stunning summer weekend on a lake without needing a driver’s licence, access to a car or a hefty budget for gas — all things that often pose as barriers to cottaging for those living in the downtown core.

From the terminus in Cochrane — a town 7.5 hours’ drive from Toronto that recently became known for its initiative to sell properties for as low as $10 — one can travel even further north, taking Ontario Northland’s Polar Bear Express rail line that links Cochrane to Moosonee on the coast of James Bay.

With a multi-million investment from the province, new trains ready to go, and tests and consultations already underway, excitement is building for Northlander’s comeback, especially for those in areas currently underserved by transit.

Public input is being taken into account for every aspect of the rider experience, with the official launch expected in the mid-2020s.

Ticket prices and other finer details have yet to be confirmed, but they will be “affordable” and will serve as an undoubtedly more preferable year-round journey north than the Barrie GO Train and Ontario Northland bus combination offered during the summer in recent years.