TPH changes guidance for Raptors fans at December 5 game once again

Toronto Public Health has yet again updated their guidance for fans who were in attendance at the Toronto Raptors game on December 5.

The guidance now tells fans in specific sections over the course of several nights should be tested for COVID-19 immediately. Anyone sitting in suites 243 and 244 from 5 pm to 11 pm on December 5, 7, 8 and/or 9 should book a COVID-19 test as soon as possible.

The potential COVID-19 exposure was originally published on Toronto Public Health’s exposure notification webpage on December 11. At that time, the guidance was that anyone in attendance should self-monitor for symptoms.

On Saturday, a press release notified the public and media of additional COVID-19 exposures in the city. This included a hotel, a restaurant and more Raptors games.

The Raptors exposures included in two specific sections of the Raptors game on December 5, 7, 8, and 9 from 5 pm to 11 pm. The press release does not indicate that this overrides the original exposure listed on TPH’s exposure notification webpage.

Sometime between Friday and Monday, the TPH exposure notification webpage was updated to reflect that anyone in attendance at the December 5 Raptors vs. Wizards game at Scotiabank Arena should get tested immediately. This guidance remained the same until nearly 5:55 pm on Monday.

Daily Hive reached out to TPH on Monday evening for comment on why the guidance was changed. They acknowledged the request and said they would have a response on Tuesday. After that, the guidance on the COVID-19 exposure notifications webpage was updated again to reflect the latest guidance.

In an email to Daily Hive, Toronto Public Health said the information was updated as they learned more about the potential exposures at the Raptors game.

“TPH continues to update the webpage as new information becomes available, and as this investigation continues. When a news release was distributed on Saturday, the webpage was updated upon confirmation that the event was a transmission event,” Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vinita Dubey said.

Dr. Dubey confirmed that the webpage was again updated on Monday to reflect additional information, including the suites involved in the exposure.

“Further information was added to the webpage yesterday evening (Monday, December 13, 2021) to indicate that there were specific locations confirmed within the Scotiabank arena as per the news release and to also ensure further enhanced precautions were followed by all event attendees to reduce virus spread,” Dr. Dubey added.