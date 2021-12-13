Ontario businesses can now scan out-of-province vaccine certificates

The Verify Ontario app is now able to scan vaccine certificates from all provinces and territories in Canada that use SMART Health QR codes.

The app is used by businesses where proof of vaccination is required.

Verify Ontario can also scan vaccine certificates issued by the Canadian Armed Forces. The update comes days after the province announced that enhanced vaccine certificates with QR codes would be mandatory in the new year.

The new rule goes into effect on January 4. People in Ontario will be able to present a printed or digital copy of the enhanced certificate to access spaces where proof of vaccination is required.

Update: the made-in-Ontario Verify Ontario app for businesses can read SMART Health QR codes issued by all Canadian provinces and territories as well as those issued by the Canadian Armed Forces. 📲🇨🇦 #onpoli #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/YDJUth30O9 — Kaleed Rasheed, MPP (@krasheedmpp) December 13, 2021

The app will accept all SMART Health QR codes that have been issued in Canada. These are the same QR codes used for travel in Canada. They can be downloaded here.