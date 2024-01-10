EventsConcerts

An '80s music festival is coming to Toronto and the lineup is radical

Jan 10 2024, 5:38 pm
Jesse Milns/blogTO

An ’80s music festival is happening in Toronto this summer, and, if you’re a fan of all things rad and retro, you won’t want to miss it.

Dust off your shoulder pads and break out the hairspray: Totally Tubular Festival is an ode to everything 1980s, and it’ll be making stops in 17 locations in North America, including Toronto.

The festival’s radical lineup features new wave artists whose music is ubiquitous with the decade, including Thomas Dolby (“She Blinded Me With Science”), Modern English (“I Melt With You”), The Romantics (“What I Like About You”), and more.

“This is a dream lineup for those who love the music of the early 1980s,” says Jon Pleeter, CPO (chief party officer) of the festival. “The choruses were big, and the hooks were bigger — the party didn’t end.”

You may even catch a Canadian connection, with Montreal’s Men Without Hats (“Safety Dance”) also appearing on the festival’s lineup. And yes, you can dance if you want to.

The Toronto leg of the tour will be held in the brand-new theatre at the Great Canadian Casino and Resort on July 24. One of only two Canadian dates for the tour, there will also be a stop in Laval, Quebec.

If you’re yearning for the days of perms and Pac-Man, tickets are available on Ticketmaster and go on sale January 12.

