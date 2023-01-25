Toronto City staff released a report on Tuesday laying out recommendations for the CafeTO program and it looks like business owners might have to shell out more money to participate.

The proposed changes will see the transition of the program from a temporary emergency response to a sustainable and permanent initiative.

The new fees proposed by City staff include a one-time application fee of $865 and an annual permit fee based on the individual sidewalk or curb lane patio.

It was a good program the first year, however last year it proved to be chaotic and DANGEROUS on some streets. Ie) yonge and Sheppard caused extensive delays, excess idling, transit delays, and put patrons and drivers at risk. 1/2 — Matt D (@MattD63905603) January 25, 2023

Based on the report, this fee will be around $1,449 for the average sidewalk cafe and $3,077 for the average curbside cafe.

CaféTO: A program that was originally a lifeline for restaurants throughout the course of the pandemic in Toronto, is now poised to cause further challenges to struggling restaurant operators in Toronto due to new measures proposed by the City

Read more: https://t.co/KUKkGsbyre — Restaurants Canada (@RestaurantsCA) January 25, 2023

According to the report, patios in a curb lane must be built on a platform for accessibility, which could cost $14,000 on average to build.

With its recommendations, the city is expecting 400 curb lane cafes and 500 sidewalk cafes, with permit fees generating about $2.5 million.

Toronto residents: “The curbside patios were an overwhelming success! We love them!!” Toronto’s Mayor: “Let’s regulate them out of existence!”@JohnTory @TorontosMayor #topoli — Nasty, brutish, and of medium height (@JygaBite) January 25, 2023

The CafeTO program was introduced in 2020 to allow restaurants and bars to expand their outdoor spaces amid lockdowns that led to restrictions on indoor dining. Over the life of the program, the City has provided $20 million in financial support.

A 2022 economic impact study from the Toronto Association of Business Improvement Areas (TABIA) found that CafeTO diners spent about $179 million on patios from May through September, and delivered $203 million in economic benefits to Toronto.

@cityoftoronto is proposing $1.4Mil in support of #CafeTO As much as I enjoy a cafe I know at least a dozen other ways that money could be utilized for the better…. #TOpoli — Wax Policial Poetic (@ALV091114) January 25, 2023

A total of 1,327 establishments across the city took advantage of CafeTO in 2022, 1,213 in 2021, and 801 in 2020.

Two grants for small businesses and Business Improvement Areas (BIAs) will continue in 2023, including the CafeTO Improvement Program, which will match 50% of the cost of eligible patio space improvements up to a maximum of $7,500.

The City’s BIA CafeTO grant program will also support planter maintenance and curb lane closure design, with BIAs eligible to receive up to $5,000.

City Hall will approve CafeTO for yet another year, but the fees to restaurants will be steep. So much for the “help to restaurants during Covid” excuse for these in-street obstacles. We all know the real reason is to punish drivers and take still more pavement way from cars. pic.twitter.com/Ee4NICXgQd — TORONTO CAR PEOPLE (@traffic_moving) January 25, 2023

The staff report is set to go before the city’s Executive Committee on January 31, before going to City council on February 7.

However, with the possibility of extra fees, many restaurants in Toronto may choose to pass on the program this year, meaning fewer patio spaces to enjoy this summer season.