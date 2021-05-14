Toronto Zoo hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday

You can get a COVID-19 vaccine at The Toronto Zoo this weekend.

The mobile clinic will be held at the Zoo’s Special Events Centre from 9 am to 7 pm on May 15, according to Vaccine Hunters Canada.

“If you’re lion around, alpaca your things and crawl over to the Toronto Zoo Vaccine Clinic!” the team tweeted.

Scarborough residents aged 18 or older who live in hotspot postal codes (M1) will be eligible to get their first dose at the Toronto Zoo.

Appointments can be made online in advance, but the clinic will also be accepting walk-ins tomorrow.

Over 50% of eligible Canadians have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

If you’re looking for an incentive to get a shot, officials have said that once that number reaches 75% — and 20% get their second dose — health restrictions can start being lifted.

To date, Toronto has seen 160,146 COVID-19 cases and 3,238 virus-related deaths.