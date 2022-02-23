A stunning Yorkville apartment is currently on the market for $12,500,000.

So what exactly do you get for that lofty price tag?

Well, the future owners of unit 5B at 36 Hazelton Avenue will get themselves just under 4,000 square feet of sprawling modern luxury.

Designed by BCMR Group, the apartment has two standout features: a walk-in glass wine cellar that separates the living and dining space and a two-sided marble fireplace that separates two living spaces.

But the luxurious touches don’t end there.

The kitchen has a cozy breakfast area and a massive island with what appears to be marble countertops. The space is decorated with herringbone floors, brass accents, and honey-hued wooden cabinets. It’s also equipped with Miele appliances, including a tall wine fridge — yes, that’s in addition to the massive wine cellar.

The primary bedroom is airy, comes with a large seating area, and the ensuite bathroom has glass walls to allow plenty of light in. There’s also an enviable walk-in closet that’s probably bigger than most studio apartments in Toronto.

The second bedroom features dark wooden flooring and built-in cabinets. Parking might be a struggle in Toronto, but not for the future owners of this apartment — the home comes with access to five parking spots.

The southwest-facing home no doubt gets plenty of sunshine throughout the day. And with high-end supermarkets, museums, and luxury boutiques nearby, the future owners of this Yorkville apartment likely won’t want for anything else.