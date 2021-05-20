Four Toronto workplaces ordered to close after staff contract COVID-19

Toronto Public Health (TPH) has ordered four workplaces across the city to close to some degree after multiple workers test positive for COVID-19.

The health authority has fully closed Grillo Law, which has reported 18 virus cases, and Lorex Technology Inc., which has seen eight cases.

Owens Corning Insulation Systems has also been fully shut down. Twenty-five COVID-19 cases have been reported at the facility.

As well, Sherway Nissan Limited has been partially closed after 10 staff members tested positive for the virus.

A “partial closure” involves the mass dismissal of a shift or work area, rather than a full closure that mandates that an entire workplace shut down.

Closure notices were issued to the aforementioned workplaces between May 12 and 20 under a new Section 22 order that took effect on April 23. They will remain shut for 10 days.

The order allows Toronto Public Health to close a workplace when a “cluster” of five or more employees test positive for COVID-19 within a 14 day period and have “reasonably acquired” the infection at work.

To date, the City of Toronto has seen 163,569 COVID-19 cases and 3,297 deaths.