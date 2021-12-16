Toronto is getting a stunning new wood-based building (RENDERINGS)

With new buildings going up around Toronto everywhere you look, it’s getting hard to stand out amongst the crowd. However, a new wood-based building along the waterfront is doing exactly that.

A 10-storey mass-timber building, dubbed Limberlost Place, broke ground this week on the George Brown College campus at 185 Queens Quay East. Coming as part of the school’s Waterfront Campus expansion, the new building will have a heavy focus on sustainability, boasting net-zero carbon emissions.

“This signature building not only represents an important addition to George Brown’s waterfront campus but also signifies its strong commitment to sustainable development with its innovative design and extensive use of natural building materials,” said Canadian philanthropist Jack Cockwell, who donated $18 million towards the construction of Limberlost Place.

“We are pleased to have had the opportunity to play a small part in the building of Limberlost Place and hope that future generations will benefit from the enhanced education, knowledge and innovation it will serve to facilitate.”

Fittingly, the building will house the School of Architectural Studies and the School of Computer Technology and a new childcare facility. It will also be home to the Brookfield Sustainability Institute.

Its wood-based structure sets it apart from other Toronto buildings, not only in look but in sustainability too. Building with wood comes with a much lower carbon footprint than traditional steel or concrete.

Limberlost Place will also have a solar chimney system and deep-water cooling, meaning no fossil fuels will be used to heat or cool the building.

Construction is now underway, and the completed wood building is expected to grace the Toronto skyline by summer 2024.