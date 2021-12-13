Here's what the new Mississauga Hospital will look like (RENDERINGS)

After receiving a multibillion-dollar investment from the provincial government earlier this month, the team behind the new Mississauga Hospital has finally unveiled its design.

Renderings of the soon-to-be-built hospital, being undertaken by Trillium Health Partners, give a closer look at what we can expect for the updated facility. Planned for the corner of Hurontario Street and the Queensway, the new hospital will replace the existing medical office, parking garage, and seniors residence that currently occupy the space.

The new building will soar 22 storeys high and span a whopping 2.8 million square feet — nearly triple the size of the current hospital. The existing hospital is expected to stay operational until the new building is complete.

But once it’s finished, there will be over 950 new hospital beds, with over 80% of the rooms being private. The hospital will also be home to one of the largest emergency rooms in the province — something Trillium Health Partners says will allow them to reduce wait times and improve patient experience.

They are also planning to significantly increase the number of operating rooms, going from 14 in the existing hospital to a whopping 23 in the new one.

The new hospital will also be home to advanced diagnostic imaging facilities, Trillium Health Partners says, as well as a new pharmacy and clinical laboratory.

“The new Mississauga Hospital will allow Trillium Health Partners to increase flexibility to respond to future health care challenges, feature modern hospital facilities and technology, and reflect the latest standards in infection prevention and control,” the Trillium Health Partners website reads. “The hospital will continue to deliver highly specialized care through our regional programs, such as the regional centre for cancer care, advanced cardiac surgery, and geriatric mental health services among others.”

Construction is expected to start in 2025, with prep work to move the parking garage beginning as early as 2022. Once the new building is complete and occupancy has been switched over, the old hospital building will be demolished.