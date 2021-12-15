Metrolinx to fund new $50 million centre for Islamic Society of Toronto

Metrolinx is funding the construction of a brand new centre for the Islamic Society of Toronto (IST) after acquiring the society’s current property for the Ontario Line build.

IST’s current centre, located at 4 Thorncliffe Park Drive, will be moved to another IST-owned property at 20 Overlea Boulevard. There, Metrolinx will foot the bill to convert the property into a new Islamic Centre that’s approximately five times bigger than IST’s current facility. The previous Thorncliffe Park Drive property will then be demolished and become home to the upcoming Ontario Line’s elevated tracks.

The new, larger mosque planned for the Overlea property will accommodate more spacious prayer areas, new religious facilities, a mezzanine area with better prayer spaces for women, and educational programming. There will even be a new gymnasium for youth activities and sports like volleyball, basketball, and cricket. All told, the project will cost $49.5 million, Metrolinx confirmed to Daily Hive.

“Transit has always been a catalyst for community building, development and growth,” said Metrolinx President and CEO Phil Verster.

“Helping the Islamic Society of Toronto deliver on their vision for a new, bigger Islamic Centre will bring benefits to the community far beyond the positive impact the new Ontario Line subway will bring.”

The new facility will also have a 24,000-sq-ft business centre dedicated to 19 other businesses whose properties are impacted by Ontario Line plans.

“This will bring to life the dream that we have had for our community for the past two decades. This collaboration with Metrolinx will deliver a better and bigger facility for our growing community,” said the Islamic Society of Toronto Leadership.

“We can’t wait to bring more prayer space for women, more recreational and educational spaces for our children, youth and seniors and more spaces for local businesses and organizations.”