Toronto WNBA franchise asking fans to help name the team

If you’ve ever wanted to name a pro sports team, Toronto’s new WNBA team might give you that chance.

In a new website titled nameyourteam.ca, the expansion franchise is asking fans to help shape the team’s identity ahead of its league debut in 2026.

“It’s a momentous moment for the league, the players, the game, and for you – the fans. But first, we need a team identity,” the website reads. “We are collecting names, ideas, colours, and creative inspiration from all Canadians to help shape the new name, logo and mascot of Canada’s first WNBA team.”

Submissions can be in text or drawing format and should be sent to the portal on the website or texted to 1-833-662-3664. Submissions made in comments or replies on social media will not be considered.

Don’t worry if your graphic design skills are rudimentary; the team doesn’t expect the submissions to be perfect on the first draft.

“Everything you submit will be shared with an incredible team of designers and advisors that we’ve assembled to help create the final brand for this trailblazing team,” the site reads.

The website also adds that the naming process is specifically “not a contest,” as no award will given to the person who inspires the final team name. “It’s a call-for-inspiration. There won’t be an individual person who gets credit for naming the team.”

The new franchise will be the WNBA’s first outside of the United States. It will play primarily at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto while also playing home games in Vancouver and Montreal.

“Bringing a WNBA team to Toronto represents an important milestone for our league as we continue to expand both domestically and outside the United States,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert in a statement when the team was officially announced in May.