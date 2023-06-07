Wildfire ash may actually rain on Toronto area as air quality continues to deteriorate

You don’t even have to step foot outside to know that the air quality in Toronto has reached dire levels in recent days, with a grim haze and the smell of smoke choking the city along with a large part of Southern Ontario and Quebec.

The Government has been issuing special air quality statements all week, warning of deteriorated atmospheric conditions due to the blazes currently burning up large swaths of both provinces during what is considered an exceptionally bad wildfire season in Canada.

As the nation struggles to control hundreds of separate infernos and millions of hectares ignite — a shocking jump from the mere 28,000 burned by this time last year — the Toronto area may be on track to see worse than just hazardous air.

Smells nice tho, like camping — ℙ𝕙𝕚 ℂ𝕒𝕡𝕚𝕥𝕒𝕝 𝕀𝕟𝕧𝕖𝕤𝕥𝕞𝕖𝕟𝕥𝕤 (@phi_ci) June 7, 2023

CBC News Senior Meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe told The National yesterday that the smoke in the GTA is only going to intensify, and Thursday may potentially end up being one of the region’s worst days for air quality on record.

She added that ashfall across the region, blown in from fires to the north and east of us, is “not out of the question” at this point.

Apparently Toronto may be seeing ashfall tomorrow afternoon 😭 — Wiktoria 🌙 (@vickiprz6) June 7, 2023

This wildfire ash, composed of larger particles of burnt organic matter and soot, can cause permanent lung damage and other seriously adverse health effects if inhaled deeply.

Wagstaffe said Thursday would be the day for this apocalyptic-looking phenomenon if it were to happen and that we won’t see an improvement in air quality until Monday.

Given that many are already complaining of eye and lung irritation from the ongoing conditions in the city — the Air Quality Health Index is at 5, or moderate risk, at current — residents should consider limiting outdoor activities in the days to come. Vulnerable populations especially should stay inside with windows closed if possible.