The air quality in Toronto just dropped to extremely dangerous levels

Toronto skies look like a scene from that Blade Runner sequel with Ryan Gosling today. But that sickly orange light is cause for concern for anyone spending time outdoors on Wednesday, the result of smoke plumes rolling over the city and bringing the air quality index to dangerous levels.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued yet another Special Air Quality Statement for the City of Toronto on Wednesday morning, warning of high levels of air pollution due to smoke from forest fires raging out of control in Quebec and northeastern Ontario.

The plumes from these wildfires have resulted in what the government weather agency describes as “deteriorated air quality” that will persist into the weekend.

Forest fires in northeastern ON ➕ Quebec ➡️ continue to deteriorate the air quality.

⚠️Special Air Quality Statements are in effect and have been expanded to Windsor and Attawapiskat for today.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued its statement just after 7:30 on Wednesday morning, just as a plume of smoke was reaching its highest concentrations over Toronto since the start of this season’s extreme string of wildfires.

Most in Toronto will probably only experience stinging of the eyes and irritation to airways from exposure to smoke, but the ECCC warns that “wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations.”

The most serious risks are posed to people suffering from lung disease, including asthma, as well as those with heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors.

Anyone experiencing symptoms caused by smoke inhalation, including shortness of breath, wheezing (including asthma attacks), severe cough, dizziness or chest pains, is advised to cease outdoor activities immediately and contact their health care provider.

Environment and Climate Change Canada recommends that anyone who must spend time outdoors makes use of a well-fitted respirator-type mask (such as a NIOSH-certified N95 or equivalent respirator) to reduce exposure to poor air quality.

While these masks cut down on inhalation of air particles, health authorities warn that they do not filter out the gases produced by forest fires.

However, even those playing it safe and staying indoors face risks during this bout of air pollution. People are advised to keep doors and windows closed if indoor air temperatures are comfortable, use an air purifier (avoiding ones that produce ozone) and check air filters on air conditioning and filtering systems.

Even if you are living in a hermetically sealed environment, wildfire smoke can impact your health. The ECCC stresses that people should be aware of their mental health during the current conditions, saying, “It is normal to feel anxious or isolated during a smoke event.”